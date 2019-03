FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a car and a green motorcycle where the bike rider sustained significant injuries to their leg.

The crash happened where 15th St. and College Ave. intersect.

The extent of the injury is unclear at this time, as is what caused the crash.

The person on the bike has been transported to Washington Medical Regional Center.

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released.