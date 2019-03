Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is working with other authorities to defuse multiple homemade bombs in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens told 5NEWS the Fort Smith Bomb Squad is working with his department to defuse three homemade bombs at 841 County Road 1780 in London, Arkansas.

Bomb technicians are inside the home.

Details are limited at this time.

