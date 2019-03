Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Local religious leaders gathered Friday (March 22) in the River Valley to pay tribute to the lives lost last week during a mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand.

The leaders held a prayer service at the Masjid Al Salam Islamic Center in Fort Smith to honor the 50 victims of the deadly shootings.

Today marks the one week anniversary of the deadly attack.