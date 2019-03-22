× Massive Second Inning Sends Arkansas Over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM) – The first road trip of conference play didn’t phase Arkansas one bit.

In the Razorback’s 12-3 win, everything seemed to click at the right time.

The Diamond Hogs started things out with a bang when Heston Kjerstad homered to right field in the first inning to put the Razorbacks on the board.

The majority of the damage came in the second inning to the tune of six runs on six hits from Arkansas. After Christian Franklin singled to score Matt Goodheart, Kjerstad stayed hot on the plate with a three-run single to make it 5-0. With two outs, Trevor Ezell doubled to left center and advanced to third on a throwing error to score Kjerstad. Dominic Fletcher closed out the phenomenal inning with a single to right field to score Ezell.

Matt Goodheart sent out a double at the beginning of the third inning, and made his way right back home on a Jacob Nesbit one-out double.

In the top of the eighth, Nesbit sent his first home run of the year soaring into the Alabama bullpen to increase a the Razorback lead to 10-0. Dominic Fletcher would continue the out-of-the-park streak with a solo bomb in the top of the ninth. Jack Kenley capped off the night with a single that brought Zach Plunkett home for the 12th and final run of the game for the Hogs..

Isaiah Campbell stayed sharp as the ace. After a 1-2-3 start in the first inning, Campbell allowed five hits and no runs. This comes on top of seven strikeouts and no walks against the 27 batters he faced.

Arkansas will pick up game two tomorrow. First pitch in Tuscaloosa is scheduled for 2:00 PM.