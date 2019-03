FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Parrot Island Waterpark has a new attraction coming this summer that will give patrons of all ages the opportunity to experience the thrill of surfing — the FlowRider Double.

Park management, the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce along with City and County Officials were all on hand Friday (Mar. 22) for a special groundbreaking ceremony.

The FlowRider Double is set to be in operation for the 2019 season.

Designed and engineered in Southern California, a thin sheet of water is pushed across a trampoline-like ride surface creating an “endless wave” on which park goers can bodyboard or surf.

“This is an exciting day at Parrot Island Waterpark. We are happy to be able to add the region’s only FlowRider to the park, all without raising admission prices. The FlowRider will allow guests of all ages to experience the thrill of surfing in a safe and supervised environment,” said Kyle Taylor, Parrot Island Waterpark General Manager.

In celebration for the new ride, Parrot Island has kicked off its 2019 Pre-Season Sale. For a limited time, 2019 Season Passes will be discounted by 10%, the lowest price offered for the 2019 season.

Click here for details on season passes.