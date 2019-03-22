× POLICE: Suspect Breaks Bentonville Officer’s Arm During Theft Arrest

BENTONVILLE, Ark.—(KFSM) A Bentonville Police Officer sustained a broken arm during a theft arrest around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police were called to the Double Tree Suites at 301 SE Walton Blvd. to investigate two people trying to open car doors and looking into windows, officers say.

When police arrived, Kimberly R. Miller, 38, of Jay, Okla. and Lance E. Hardman, 38, of Yellville, Ark. were on scene in a red car.

Hardman fled on foot, after officers confronted him about a felony arrest warrant, police say.

When officers caught up to Hardman, he was so aggressive with the officer the suspect broke the officer’s arm, according to a news release sent by Bentonville Police.

Officers say were able to recover stolen checks, electronics and drugs worth thousands of dollars.

Miller faces charges for Felony Theft by Receiving and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She also has active Failure to Appear warrants from Siloam Springs and Gentry.

Hardman was arrested for Felony Theft by Receiving, 2nd Degree Battery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Felony Parole Violation and a Failure to Appear warrant from Siloam Springs.

Miller and Hardman are both in the Benton County Jail awaiting bond hearings.