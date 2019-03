Scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect most of the area this weekend. The best chance for rain will be on Saturday but scattered thunderstorms will also be possible during the second half of the day Sunday.

Here’s a look at Saturday.

Showers with a few thunderstorms will be ongoing on Saturday morning in Oklahoma and then transition to Arkansas during the day.

These storms won’t be severe and locally heavy rain would be the main risk.

On Sunday, the cold front will arrive from the northwest to the southeast.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely along the front Saturday afternoon and evening.

A few of these storms could be severe with damaging winds and quarter size hail as the main threat.

If we see thunderstorms on Sunday, this is the area they’re most likely to occur. It includes much of our area.

The severe weather risk will shift east by evening with slightly cooler temperatures arriving by Sunday night.

-Garrett