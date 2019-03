Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — A semi-truck carrying chickens rolled over on Hwy. 264 in Highfill

The rollover happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday (March 22) near the XNA airport in Highfill.

Highfill Chief of Police Blake Webb said there were no injuries and crews are working to clean up the accident at this time.

Highfill Police Officers and Volunteer Firefighters are cleaning up right now. They will gather the live chickens and take them to a farm.