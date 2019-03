SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Sequoyah County Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a residence southeast of Sallisaw.

Sheriff Larry Lane reported that the shooter is in custody and the victim has died from his wounds.

OSBI is en route to work the crime scene and take over the investigation.

Both parties names are being withheld until family members are notified.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.