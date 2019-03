× Several Injured When Car Plows Into Fayetteville Coffee Shop

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A car plowed into a coffee shop in Fayetteville, causing several injuries.

The accident happened at 701 N. College Avenue at Baba Boudan’s Espresso. Witnesses on the scene said the car was nearly completely inside the building.

Several injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time, a Fayetteville officer on the scene said.

