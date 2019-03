Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Siloam Springs Police Department celebrated the retirement of one of their K9 Officers Friday (March 22).

The department posted a picture on their Facebook page of K9 Officer Fado and said he was their most well-known officer.

Fado has assisted in multiple felony arrests and spent his career holding public safety events with his handler.