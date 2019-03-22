× Teen Killed In Early Morning Shooting in Springdale

SPRINGDAE, Ark. (KFSM) – A 15-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound.

Springdale Police said they were called to Northwest Medical Center for a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound at 5:30 a.m. Friday (March 22).

When officers arrived on scene, they were told a couple of juveniles brought the victim to the hospital. Emergency room staff attempted to save the boy’s life but could not and he died at the hospital.

The Washington County Coroner’s office was called to the hospital and took possession of the body which is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.