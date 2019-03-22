Website Offering $1k For Someone To Binge-Watch 20 Marvel Movies Back-To-Back

CableTV.com has a mission for you: binge-watch all 20 previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies back-to-back for $1,000.
The website is offering to pay the right candidate the cash plus tons of MCU prizes for bingeing 40+ hours of superhero action.
The offer is in anticipation of Avengers: Endgame, a new Marvel movie set to hit theaters next month.
The fan chosen will be required to live-tweet their whole experience.
Here’s a list of the movies the person must watch:
- “Iron Man” (2008)
- “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)
- “Iron Man 2” (2010)
- “Thor” (2011)
- “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
- “The Avengers” (2012)
- “Iron Man 3” (2013)
- “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
- “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
- “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
- “Ant-Man” (2015)
- “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
- “Doctor Strange” (2016)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)
- “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
- “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
- “Black Panther” (2018)
- “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
- “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
Anyone interested or wants to read more about the offer can apply here.
Are you up to the challenge?