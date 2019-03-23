× Alabama Blanks Arkansas In Game Two

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM) – Just when Arkansas looked like they might be invincible – the Crimson Tide showed that there’s still some weaknesses that Arkansas needs to fight through.

Alabama started pounding on the runs in the 2nd inning – initiated by a Keith Holcombe leadoff homer. Connor Noland’s sixth start ended after just 41 pitches when he gave up two more runs in the inning. Kole Ramage took over to keep the Tide’s lead to three.

Things were looking better until the sixth inning – where Alabama tallied on six runs that Arkansas couldn’t stop. The Crimson Tide finished the 10-0 shutout for the Razorback’s first scoreless game of the season.

Arkansas will play in the rubber match tomorrow. First pitch in Alabama is scheduled for 1:00 PM.