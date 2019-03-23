Hulu’s ‘Small Business Revolution’ Announces Searcy’s 6 Small Businesses To Be Featured On The Show

SEARCY, Ark. — On Friday, March 22, Small Business Revolution hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman made their way to Searcy to reveal the top six businesses to be featured on the show.

Production of the series’ fourth season is underway in Searcy. In February, it was announced the city won a spot on the Hulu reality show, which includes a a $500,000 revitalization of six small businesses and the downtown area.

“Searcy proved to themselves that when you rally the votes, when you get the word out, when you talk about how special your town is and when you work together to do that, that amazing things can happen — like this,” Brinkman said.

Over 12,000 cities applied for this chance before it was continuously narrowed down and ultimately awarded to Searcy based on results of a public vote.

A crowd of thousands welcomed Pennington and Brinkman Downtown on Friday as they announced the businesses that will each receive a $25,000 cash investment, along with marketing help and financial advice from Deluxe.

“I’ve seen a lot of big crowds, but this is so amazing,” Pennington said. “And the spirit of Searcy and the energy and the fact that everybody wants to work together – it’s just awesome.”

Of 215 businesses that applied for a makeover, producers interviewed 12 finalists and then narrowed it down to the six they feel best represent Searcy’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The top 6 small businesses are:

Savor + Sip NoomaLife ARganic Woodwork El Mercado Cavadas-Ethnic Grocery Store Zion Climbing Center Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant

Owners of Savor + Sip, a creperie and coffee shop that opened downtown in 2018, said Pennington and Brinkman dropped in with the surprise news Friday afternoon.

“It’s life-changing, especially when you’re a new business,” owner Amelia Brackett said.

She and co-owner Josie Braun are excited to see what opportunities the show creates for their shop and the Searcy community as a whole.

“I just want the spirit to keep going in all of Searcy,” Braun said.

Season four of Small Business Revolution is expected to premiere in Fall 2019, following several months of production.