Officials: 4th Grader Walked Into School With Loaded Gun

NEWNAN, Ga. (WGCL) — A scary situation in Coweta County on Thursday as a 4th grade student walked into a Newnan school with a loaded gun.

The incident happened at Ruth Hill Elementary School in Newnan and what’s even more unusual is that no one knew about it for the entire day.

School officials say the student actually confessed to possessing the weapon to his bus driver on the way home from school.

According to police, the weapon was a .380 caliber pistol.

CBS46 spoke to one parent who believes her child was put in danger.

“Everything that’s going on, these little kids take them to school with a mission to have an agenda,” said parent Jessica Jackson. “They want to go and she could go up my child’s not gonna be a part of that.”

A letter was sent home to parents, stating that the student didn’t make any threats. Newnan Police tell CBS46 that they don’t think the student was trying to scare any other students or staff.

No word on if the child’s parents will be part of the investigation. The school is deciding on what to do next.