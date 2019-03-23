What To Know: Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow

The weather pattern continues to bring us soggy weather this weekend. Rain will continue overnight, but none will be severe. The severe threat will be tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Futurecast 10PM (tonight): Pockets of light and heavy rain will continue overnight. Thunderstorms are possible, but they will not meet severe criteria.

The severe threat for tomorrow is a level 2 (out of 5). This is for the afternoon and evening when there is more energy in the atmosphere.

Futurecast 4PM: The model isn't suggesting a lot of rain, but we do think that strong to severe storms are possible as the cold front draws closer and moves through.

Futurecast 7PM: The chance for strong and severe storms continues through dinnertime. The threat diminishes after 8PM, and rain will be completely over by 10PM.

This is what you need to know in regards to tomorrow's severe weather threat. The biggest risk for storms will be southeast of I-44 in Oklahoma. Damaging winds and large hail are possible. Tornadoes are not likely, but we can't rule them out completely. Storms will likely move through in the late afternoon through dinner hours.

-Sabrina