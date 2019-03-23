WATCH: Scattered Rain Throughout Today

The weather pattern is causing a soggy weekend for us. While light rain is possible this morning, rain coverage and intensity will increase this afternoon. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder. The stronger storms arrive tomorrow afternoon.

9AM - A few light scattered pockets of rain will continue through the morning.

2PM - The heavier round of rain arrives early afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but it's not likely to be severe.

6PM - Rain coverage decreases by dinnertime. You should still expect on-and-off rain overnight.

Afternoon highs are still comfortably in the 60s.

-Sabrina

