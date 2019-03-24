× Arkansas Steamrolls Over UAB To Advance In WNIT

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A 26-win team was no test for the Arkansas women’s basketball team.

In the second round of the WNIT, the Razorbacks welcomed UAB to Bud Walton in what was arguably the most impressive offensive performances of the year. The Hogs tallied their first triple-digit scoring of the year in the 100-52 win.

Arkansas jumped out to a 16-point lead after just a quarter of play. The Hogs never gave that up in a lopsided match where Arkansas had as much as a 51-point advantage.

Five Hogs finished with double-digit scoring. Alexis Tolefree lead the way for Arkansas with 17 points, while Malica Monk (15), Chelsea Dungee (13), Bailey Zimmerman (11) and Jailyn Mason (11) didn’t follow too far behind. Every player on the roster scored in the win.

Arkansas set a new school record for three-pointers with 15. The previous record was 12. The Razorbacks also blew past UAB in field goals, making 37-72 (51.4 percent) to the Blazers’ 20-67 (29.9 percent). Arkansas also racked up 52 rebounds in the game.

Arkansas will host TCU in the third round of the WNIT. The Horned Frogs are 22-10 on the season with a 10-8 record in the Big 12. The game will tipoff in Bud Walton Thursday at 7:00 PM