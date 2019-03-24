Baseball-Sized Hail Strikes Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla.—Large pieces of hail fell Sunday evening (March 24) in Oklahoma during severe thunderstorms.

Viewers sent in pictures of large pieces of hail, comparing them to baseballs.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff's Office and EMS, near baseball size hail caused slight damage in the Leflore County area, specifically in the Monroe, Poteau and Howe area.

Crews there said the hail covered many residents' yards and even broke out a few windows to some vehicles.

Crews with Leflore County EMS said when the hail came through three ambulances were pulling into the Poteau hospital. EMS workers inside of the ambulances had to take cover under the awning to keep from being pelted with the hail.