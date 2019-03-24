× Diamond Hogs Win First Conference Road Series Since 2017

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM) – SEC road woes are no more for the Arkansas baseball team.

After losing every conference road series on the schedule just a year ago, Arkansas bounced back from a shutout to win game three 10-2 and the series against Alabama.

Casey Martin pumped on the gas with a solo bomb to left field in the first inning. Casey Opitz followed by grounding a double play that brought Heston Kjerstad home for a 2-0 lead.

The Razorbacks added to it in the fourth. After Crimson Tide starting pitcher Wil Freeman was pulled, Kyle Cameron took the mound and the Hogs took advantage. Kjerstad immediately sent a single soaring to center and Trevor Ezell followed suit with a double. Dominic Fletcher’s fielders choice sent both runners to the plate to take a 4-0 lead.

Alabama ended their scoring drought in the fourth to cut make it a two-run game, but Arkansas didn’t let the threat last. In the top of the fifth, Ezell doubled to left center and the runs kept coming after that. Fletcher, Matt Goodheart, and Jack Kenley were all responsible in plating runners and the Razorbacks took the 8-2 advantage. Two more runs came in in the eighth off of Martin scoring on an error and Fletcher on a solo homerun.

Cody Scroggins pitched for five innings with three hits, two runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Arkansas will take a break from SEC play for a single midweek game against Missouri State on Tuesday. First pitch in Springfield is scheduled for 6:30 PM.