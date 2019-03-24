Funeral Arrangements Announced For Airman Killed In North Little Rock Robbery

WESTBROOK, Maine — The family of Shawn Arnold McKeough Jr. have released the information on the former airman’s funeral. The 23-year-old was murdered on Friday, March 15 after police say he tried to stop an armed robbery at a gas station in North Little Rock, Ark.

A total of four teenagers were arrested last week in connection to the murder. They’re being charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish, in Westbrook, Maine. Words of remembrance will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish. A committal will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, in Portland, Maine.

As they celebrate Mckeough’s life, Shawn’s father wants everyone to know the happy 23-year-old who made everyone smile, the person who gave his life to protect others.

“Just making people smile and being happy and enjoying life,” Mckeough Sr. said of his son.

His family said he cherished his relationships with his friends making every effort to come home to Westbrook and visit, often as a surprise.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Shawn’s online guestbook at here.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Travis Mills Foundation.