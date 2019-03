The cold front will continue to push out of the area, but there can still be a few storms along the front in Johnson, Logan, and Scott counties. This should be over by midnight.

The weather will be quiet to start the week. We’ll be dry tomorrow morning with some clouds throughout the day.

Afternoon highs will be comfortable in the 50s and 60s.

The next chance for storms will be at the end of the week. Hail will be another threat.

-Sabrina