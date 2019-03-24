Second Parkland Shooting Survivor Dies Of Apparent Suicide

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.—Police confirmed Sunday (March 24) that a second survivor of the Parkland school shooting has killed himself.

Coral Springs police told the Miami Herald that a current student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School died of “an apparent suicide” Saturday night (March 23).

Police could not confirm the age of the student, but spokesman Tyler Reik said that he was a juvenile. Sources say the student was a male sophomore.

Police are still investigating at this time.

News of the student’s death comes as the Parkland community is mourning the passing of a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, Sydney Aiello, who died last Sunday (March 17).

Aiello, who survived the 2018 massacre at the school, took her own life after suffering from survivor’s guilt and being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, her mother told CNN affiliate WFOR.

A funeral for Aiello, who was a student at Florida Atlantic University, took place on Friday.

Seventeen people — 14 students and three staff members — were killed when a gunman opened fire at the high school on February 14, 2018. The shooter, who confessed, has been indicted on 17 counts of murder.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here’s how to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.