Strong thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of an advancing cold front Sunday afternoon and evening. The River Valley is at greatest risk for the stronger storms. Storms may contain damaging wind and large hail.

By 4PM Sunday: Thunderstorms will begin developing along the cold front and track southeast.

By 7PM Sunday: Thunderstorms will continue across Logan, Johnson, & Scott county with cooler and drier air arriving into Northwest Arkansas.

-Garrett