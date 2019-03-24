Update On Today’s Storms

The severe weather threat has been upgraded to a level 3 out of 5 to our south. The River Valley still has a level 2 threat. Severe thunderstorms are more likely here than NWA. As the cold front pushes southeast, the severe potential increases to our south in southwest Arkansas.

6PM - The storms will begin to strengthen as they move into less stable air.

9PM - A few storms will still be possible once the sunsets, but these will be farther south.

The biggest threats with today's severe weather are large hail and strong, damaging winds.

-Sabrina

