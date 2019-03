Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office were called to the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center Sunday night (March 24) after reports of teens trying to escape.

After arriving, deputies found the escape accusations to be false but found several boys involved in a physical altercation.

According to Cpt. Philip Pevehouse, ten people were arrested for disorderly conduct and will go before a judge on new charges.