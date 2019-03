PORTLAND, Maine —Maine Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit is going to have a lot of special delivers soon.

Nine nurses who work in the unit are pregnant.

WMTW talked to the nurses in the department.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” nurse Amanda Spear said.

All of the women are due between April and July.