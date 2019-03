× Accident Impacts Traffic On I-49 In Springdale

Springdale(KFSM)– An accident on Interstate 49 has slowed traffic in Springdale near mile marker 76.

The wreck happened around 7:39 a.m.

All northbound lanes from north of the Wagon Wheel Road exit have been impacted.

IDriveArkansas.com shows traffic is backed up south of the Elm Springs Road Exit.

No injuries have been reported

Alternate routes may be advisable.