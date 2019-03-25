Conway Police: Call About Shooting At Elementary Was Prank Call From 6-Year-Old

CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) — Conway police tweeted that what police believed to be an alleged shooting at Marguerite Vann Elementary School was actually a prank call.

According to Conway police, the call came from a 6-year-old child who said that 5 people had been shot and the principal was in the office with the shooter.

Multiple CPD units responded to the school, along with nearby agencies, where they determined that this was a prank call.

Regardless, officers still completed a room by room search of the building and school grounds.

“We are so happy no one was hurt, but at the same time this should never have happened,” Public Information Officer for CPD Latresha Woodruff said.

According to the post, the 6-year-old stayed on the phone with dispatch, changing information that was previously given. The child’s parents were home, but unaware that the phone, which was disconnected, could call 911.

Your Conway Police answered a call about people being shot at Vann Elementary. Officers are clearing the building. This appears to be a prank call. pic.twitter.com/miXQ6DkPoC — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) March 25, 2019

“It’s very serious for someone to call in a prank and for police to respond in mass, thinking that someone has been shot, it’s not funny at all,” Woodruff said.

All disconnected cell phones are capable of calling 911 in the event of an emergency. If the phone has power it will be able to make an emergency call.