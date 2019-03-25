Couple Claims Over 50 Of Their Farm Animals Were Killed By A Neighbor’s Dog In Sequoyah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A couple is coming forward after they say all of their farm animals were killed by their neighbor's dogs.

The incident reportedly happened over the weekend just outside of Roland, Oklahoma in Sequoyah County.

Breana and Jason Daws describe the attack as a massacre that left every last one of their farm animals dead. They told 5NEWS they believe their neighbor's dog did this, killing more than 50 animals ranging from goats, rabbits and chickens.

"This was sport, this was not for food. Nothing was chewed on, everything was ripped apart and just laid there for dead," Breana Daws said.

A pink dog collar was found in their yard, and they say there have been similar reports of pit bull attacks in their neighborhood.

Breana says she doesn't want people to think she's shaming the pit bull breed, she just wants something to be done.

"I'm not just pit shaming because I love pits, I used to raise them but when it is specific dogs that just so happen to be pits that are running through here terrorizing everyone's animals something needs to be done."

The Daws say they are out thousands of dollars in livestock due to the attack, and significant damages have been done to their fences and cages. They tell 5NEWS they haven't decided if they will replace their deceased animals.

The attack has also made the couple scared for their children's safety.

"Right now I'm scared to death to even let the kids go outside. And it's not just our kids we got kids all over this neighborhood, and it makes you worried about them," Jason Daws said. These dogs can do this to the animals, they can do it to a human."

The Daws say they have installed security cameras so if the animals that attacked their livestock come back they will be able to catch them on camera. They have filed a police report with the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.