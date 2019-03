Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) —LeFlore County EMS are on the scene of a single-car fatal accident southwest of Poteau on Hwy 271.

It's unclear how many passengers were in the car at this time. Crews on the scene have confirmed that one person has died from the crash.

EMS Director Jeff Fishel told 5NEWS crews are still on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story as more information is released.