Fayetteville Library Receives $2 Million Donation For Expansion Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Public Library announced Monday (March 25) that benefactor Jim Blair will donate $2 million to the library's expansion project.

Blair's lead gift of $3 million helped establish the existing library, which opened in 2004.

Blair says the library is a special place that benefits the community.

“You don’t have to have a passport or a visa or a drivers license or anything else to come use the library, so there’s a world of knowledge there for anyone who wants to come get it and a lot of people have taken advantage of that and a lot of people oughta take advantage of that,” Blair said.

Library Executive Director David Johnson says Blair is a true friend to the library and his generosity is beyond words. He says this is certain to inspire the private support that is vital to the $23 million capital campaign.

Construction is underway for the library expansion and is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

The expansion will add 82,500 square feet of space. There’s also plans for a 700-seat multipurpose center and an outdoor courtyard.