Former Waldron Assistant Principal’s Sexual Assault Trial Today

Posted 4:06 am, March 25, 2019, by

Waldron, AR (KFSM) – A former assistant principal accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student is due in court today.

Jessica Williams is facing up to five counts of first-degree sexual assault.

A tip to Waldron Schools set off an investigation, which led to Williams’ arrest in August, 2018.

The case centers around an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Her bond was oringinally set at $100,000, but was revoked in November, 2018, for contacting the victim.

 

