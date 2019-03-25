GoFundMe Set Up After SUV Plows Into Fayetteville Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — On Friday (March 22) an unlicensed teen driver drove into a Baba Boudans cafe in Fayetteville, injuring five people, leaving two of them in critical condition.

The owner of the shop, Jennifer Summers, said the building suffered major damage and some of the equipment used to roast coffee beans could be a total loss.

They have now set up a GoFundMe in hopes of being able to get the shop back up and running soon. At this time, they do not know what insurance will cover.

The teen has been cited for reckless driving without a license. It's unclear if the driver will face other charges at this time.

The conditions of those injured are also unknown at this time.