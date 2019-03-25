Hail Rips Holes In Siding In Leflore County

MONROE, Okla. (KFSM) — Close to baseball size hail broke windows and tore holes in some homeowners siding last night.

“We didn’t have time to get to the fraidy hole, so we just got in the bathroom together and started praying,” Robert Collins said.

Collins said he and his wife had just gotten home from church Sunday (March 24) when the storm came out of nowhere. He said it felt like the hail lasted forever.

“It just kept going and going, kind of like the energizer bunny. It kept going and going and going. Finally, it moved out,” he said.

The hail storm damaged Collins’ cars, his trailer and put holes in his house. It even broke one of his windows.

Paul Larosa said the hail also left dents in their cars and knocked holes in his siding.

“All the sudden I heard, thump, thump banging on the roof and I walked outside and I’ve never seen hail like that and I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Larosa. “I have some rental property that it busted windows out of it. It was very catastrophic for a small town how everybody it affected.”