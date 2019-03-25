Lincoln Murder Trial Set to Begin Today

Lincoln, AR (KFSM) – William Garland Smith, 75, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2018, in connection with first-degree murder, a Class Y felony.

A man driving by Smith’s home on South Applehill Road was flagged down by Shane Crawford, who told the driver he’d been shot, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Crawford later died from the gunshot.

Deputies went to Smith’s home where they said he “made spontaneous statements that he shot a man while he was speaking on the phone.”

Deputies interviewed Smith Wednesday (Dec. 19), and he admitted shooting Crawford in the back with a .22-caliber revolver after a fight.

Smith is expected to be in court today, March 25th. He is pleading not guilty in the trial, while he faces a first-degree murder charge.

He has been out on a $250,000 bond since December.