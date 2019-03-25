Lowell K9 Officer Recognized After Several Drug-Related Arrests Over The Weekend

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — With the help of a K9 officer, Lowell Police made several drug arrests over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Lowell Police Department wrote that on Sunday (March 24) around 10:15 p.m. K9 Judge found about 4.2 ounces of suspected marijuana along with drug paraphernalia that indicated distribution. This traffic stop led to a felony drug arrest.

The department says that the patrol division made three more drug-related arrests, two DWI arrests and a public intoxication arrest over the weekend.

“This is a clear indication that drugs and alcohol are a true and local problem,” the department wrote. “And while we do get complaints about having nothing better to do or we should be arresting real criminals, we want this to show the importance of enforcement against these crimes.”

Police say 90 percent of the arrests made were a result of a traffic stop.