CHARLESTON, Mississippi —Famous actor Morgan Freeman has turned his ranch in Mississippi into a bee sanctuary.

According to WLBT, the Oscar winner imported 26 beehives to the 124-acre ranch.

A study conducted by the University of Vermont discovered that wild bee populating in the U.S. has declined by 23 percent from 2008 and 2013.

The 81-year-old actor has talked about the need to preserve the bee population in several interviews.