× Nesbit Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas faced their toughest full week of competition of the season and they got a big performance from an unlikely source.

Third baseman Jacob Nesbit hit .421 and pushed his hitting streak to a total of 14 games as Arkansas picked up three wins away from home and he was named the SEC freshman of the week for it.

Last Wednesday against No. 9 Texas, Nesbit recorded his first career three hit game and drove in two runs. Then over the the weekend at Alabama, Nesbit tied his career high with three RBI against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. For the weekend the freshman drove in seven runs as the Razorbacks took the series.

Arkansas wraps up the six game road trip on Tuesday as the Razorbacks are at Missouri State with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.