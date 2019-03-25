Oklahoma Man Goes Missing In Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — A man from Mustang, Oklahoma went missing 12 days ago in Mexico, his family is now taking their own steps to find him.

Blake Mitchell, 30, has been traveling back and forth from Mexico for over a year as he worked on his open water scuba certification.

His family says they last heard from him on March 13.

Authorities found some of his belongings near a dock, and his dog was still at the home he was renting.

The family has now hired a private investigator in their search for answers.

"It's still very possible that he went somewhere to another island where he got lost or he is still floating," said Erica Diebold, Blake's sister.

Authorities in Mexico have reportedly minimized their search efforts, but his family has started a GoFundMe in order to raise money for crews to continue to look.