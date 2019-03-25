× Oklahoma Woman Linked To 2017 Fayetteville Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested an Oklahoma woman after linking her to a 2017 shooting that injured one person.

Myriah Harjo, 27, was arrested Wednesday (March 20) as an accomplice to multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, aggravated assault and engaging in violent group activity.

In November 2017, Harjo helped lure two men to a home on Chickadee Avenue, where she and three other men planned to rob them, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victims told police they’d texted photos of large sums of money to Harjo hoping to get her to spend time with them, but she kept leading them to different locations.

Harjo directed the men to North Chickadee Avenue, where she tried to get the victims to come inside, but they refused because they believed she was setting them up, according to the affidavit.

While the victims waited outside, Paris Barton approached them and asked for a cigarette before walking away.

Harjo then approached the victims and Barton returned with two other men when someone fired a gun, according to the affidavit.

Barton, along with Tyrice Bradley and Chaucencey Boles, also face aggravated assault and battery charges related to the shooting.

All three men pleaded not guilty to their roles in the shooting. Their trials are set for later this year.

Harjo was being held Monday (March 25) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. She has a hearing set for May 13 in Washington County Circuit Court.