Pitching Duo’s Healthy Competition Pushes Gravette To New Heights

GRAVETTE (KFSM) - Occasionally, you'll run into a 4A school with an all-state pitcher. Rarely, you'll run into a 4A school with two.
Since tee ball, Cally Kildow and Bailey Elmore have been hand-in-hand. The two provide healthy competition that's pushed one another all the way up until now at a varsity level.
"We were both competing for the same spot, so I mean, yeah, there was a little bit of tension," explained Kildow. "But it was also like okay, it's for the team."
As a freshman, Cally earned the starting gig for Gravette and created waves when she committed to the University of Arkansas. Bailey moved to shortstop, but didn't give up in the circle quite yet.
"I'd always continue pitching even as I wasn't on the mound - when Cally was - I still pitched on the side," Elmore mentioned. "It was just what I've always done."
Sophomore year, Cally was at a basketball game when her life changed in just a moment.
"She just walked out there and picked up the ball like she had always been the starting pitcher, which was what I hoped she'd do," Coach Jones explained. "She did it far and away better than what I thought she was going to do."
"She stepped up in ways that I didn't even know were possible," Kildow said of her teammate.
Now, junior year, the duo is back where they started. Trading pitches and encouraging each other along the way.
"Through each game, we don't know who's going to pitch first," Elmore concluded. "But either way, I know that when she's pitching I'm going to be there for her, and when I'm pitching she's going to be there for me."