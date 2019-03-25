Plant Board Bans Older Dicamba Formulas After April 16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A state panel has voted to ban use of older versions of an herbicide, clarifying rules it previously agreed upon in February.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the state Plant Board on Friday unanimously approved an emergency rule to ban the use of older, generic versions of dicamba, starting April 16. The emergency rule will expire in August, though the board plans to meet before then to adopt a permanent rule.

Older versions of the herbicide are considered to be more volatile and less precise. Only three new formulations of dicamba will be allowed.

The new rule also bans applying the three approved formulations by air.

In February, the board voted to allow dicamba use through May 25, later than the previous April 16 cutoff date.