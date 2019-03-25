Rogers Man Gets Eight Years For Fayetteville Strip Club Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to prison Monday (March 25) for shooting up a Fayetteville strip club last year.

Victor Manuel Martinez, 19, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree battery, aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act and criminal mischief -- all felonies.

Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Martinez to serve eight years in the state Department of Correction. Martinez must also serve a 12-year suspended sentence upon release.

Martinez is the third person convicted in the January 2018 shooting at Silver Dollar Cabaret, which was sparked by an altercation with two other suspects and club security.

According to Fayetteville police, Martinez, Ramon Flores and Carlos Gomez-Aguilar were told to leave the club and might be added to its ban list.

Security went to make sure the men were leaving, and Martinez returned with a rifle and opened fire.

Police said Martinez fired 20 rounds at the club, striking a door, the building’s exterior, and a nearby pickup, according to an arrest report.

Only a few of the rounds entered the crowded club, with most of the bullets impacting a cinder block wall.

One employee was injured in the shooting — either from a grazed bullet or debris — but was treated at Washington Regional Medical Center.

A witness later selected Martinez from a lineup, saying Martinez “wanted to kill me,” according to a police report.

During the investigation, authorities learned Aguilar had been deported in 2013 for illegal reentry into the country.

Aguilar is originally from El Salvador and had a handful of arrests for drug possession, fleeing and obstructing governmental operations in Benton County between 2009 and 2010.

Aguilar, 25, and Flores, 27, also reached plea deals with prosecutors. Each man received five years in prison for their roles in the shooting.