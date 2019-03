ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a person they say shoplifted from a Walmart in Rogers.

The man is accused of shoplifting from the Walmart on Walnut St. in Rogers around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday (March 19).

Police say he was last seen leaving the parking lot in an older model Ford truck.

If you know the identity of the person in the photos, you’re asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention Officer Hamer.