× Structure Fire Reported On Double Springs Road In Fayetteville

Fayetteville(KFSM)– Crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Double Springs Road in Fayetteville on Monday (Mar. 25).

The Fayetteville Fire Department posted on Twitter that they were responding to the fire around 8:45 a.m.

Crews from Farmington Fire Department also responded.

Stay with 5NEWS for more on this developing story.