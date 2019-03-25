Teen Faces Manslaughter Charge After 15-Year-Old Dies From Gunshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of another teen last weekend.

The victim, who was 15, died after being shot by the 17-year-old on Friday (March 2) in a vehicle parked on Singletree Avenue, according to Springdale police.

The 17-year-old also faces two counts of theft by receiving as police discovered the gun and car had both been reported stolen. The gun was reported stolen out of Elkins while the car was reported stolen out of Fayetteville.

Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett said he expects to charge the 17-year-old as an adult.

The 17-year-old was being held Monday (March 25) at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.