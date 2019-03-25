Two Fort Smith Businesses Enter Contest In Hopes Of Winning Big Grant

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Two Fort Smith businesses have entered a contest to win up to $50,000 in grants.

BCG Creative Solutions and Bookish: An Indie Shop For Folks Who Read have entered FedEx Small Business Grant Contest with hopes of winning the big grant.

The contest gives people the chance to promote their business.

BCG Creative Solutions is seeking the grant money to help them produce The Western District Documentary and create a curriculum to take these long lost histories into Arkansas classrooms.

Bookish is seeking the funds to upgrade their signage, create outdoor seating, and expand their inventory.

Click here to vote for your favorite business. The contest ends April 1, 2019.