11 More Die From Flu-Related Illness In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 88 people have now died from influenza-like illnesses in Arkansas this flu season, a new report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) shows. 69 percent of the adults were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccine history.

The ADH’s weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “high” level of intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 30,700 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. Last week 65 counties in Arkansas reported influenza cases. The majority of reports came from Pulaski, White, Faulkner, Sebastian, Garland, Lonoke, Arkansas, Grant, Saline, and Craighead.

About 3.9 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for influenza-like illnesses (ILI). About 6.7 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI, the ADH states.

No school absenteeism report was provided this week due to public school spring break. As of today (March 26) 27 schools closed briefly due to the flu this season.

The CDC has reported 76 pediatric deaths nationwide this season due to the flu, including one in Arkansas.

Since September 30, 2018, 10 nursing homes in Arkansas have reported influenza outbreaks.

To read the full report click here.